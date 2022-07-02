NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.04. 60,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,667,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 68.08 and a current ratio of 68.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NG)
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
