Novacoin (NVC) Hits One Day Volume of $6.00

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $26,917.97 and approximately $6.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,167.51 or 0.99793517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00042180 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00024240 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

