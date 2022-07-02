Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 96,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 45,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$29.74 million and a PE ratio of 93.75.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.