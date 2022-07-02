Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

