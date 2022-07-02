Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Up 51.6% in June

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,217,900 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 1,463,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 434.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWARF opened at $0.85 on Friday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 aircraft. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities.

