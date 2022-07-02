Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth about $165,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTIC shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 2,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,058. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

