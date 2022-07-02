North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Short Interest Update

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 251,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NAAC remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,830,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

