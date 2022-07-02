Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 68,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
The stock has a market cap of C$612.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.08.
About Noront Resources (CVE:NOT)
