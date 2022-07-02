Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Cut by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.89.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $228.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.76 and a 200-day moving average of $262.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $219.31 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

