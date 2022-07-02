NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $130.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.43. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. National Pension Service raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,652,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

