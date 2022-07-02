NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $125.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.