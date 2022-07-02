NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.96.

NIKE stock opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

