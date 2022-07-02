NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $132.43. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.