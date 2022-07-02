NFTify Reaches Market Cap of $152,603.16 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, NFTify has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $152,603.16 and $555.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00178026 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.53 or 0.01265597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00083600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016123 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

