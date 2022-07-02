Nexus Trading 12.8% Higher This Week (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges. Nexus has a total market cap of $10.07 million and $222,408.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,747,490 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

