NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Trimmed by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,127 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 433,472 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $68,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,329 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 359,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 45,444 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

