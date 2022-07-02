New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives $4.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYMT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 561,126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 58,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 58.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 160.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 468,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 288,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.84 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

