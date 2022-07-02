New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Up 61.8% in June

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE NYC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 10,400 shares of New York City REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,278,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,951,404.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 12,500 shares of New York City REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,366,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,197,841.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 160,400 shares of company stock worth $1,944,451. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 123.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About New York City REIT (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.