New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.11 on Friday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. Equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $4,977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,132 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,095,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 178,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 484.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

