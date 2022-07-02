New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GBR stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,638. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.65% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of New Concept Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

