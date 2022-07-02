NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Down 42.4% in June

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 429,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NURO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the third quarter valued at $309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 2,280.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NASDAQ:NURO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

NeuroMetrix ( NASDAQ:NURO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 37.87% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.