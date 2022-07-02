Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NBO stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

