Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

NHS stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

In other Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund news, Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

