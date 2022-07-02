Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NMXS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,665. Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools.

