Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS NMXS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,665. Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.
