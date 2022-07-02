Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.19) to €51.00 ($54.26) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.83.

NSRGY stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.08 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.