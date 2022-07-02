Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.19) to €51.00 ($54.26) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.83.

NSRGY stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.08 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

