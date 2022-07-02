Neblio (NEBL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $64,646.00

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $64,646.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014411 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,275,177 coins and its circulating supply is 19,198,518 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

