nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.50 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Stephens reduced their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.26.

NCNO traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 617,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,971. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 414.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $263,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

