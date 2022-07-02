Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) fell 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. 5,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 705,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.
The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $566.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
