Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) fell 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. 5,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 705,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $566.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 129,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

