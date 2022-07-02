MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Trading Up 32%

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 32% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 2,002,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,044,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
The company has a market capitalization of £31.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.68.
MySale Group Company Profile (LON:MYSL)
