MVL Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.30 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $96.30 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,352,958,863 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

