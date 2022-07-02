MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Up 3.4%

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.16. 71,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 29,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MVBF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.89.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.65%. As a group, analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 46.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

