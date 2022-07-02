Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO David Michery Sells 350,000 Shares

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) CEO David Michery sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,411,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,300,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
David Michery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, David Michery sold 150,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, David Michery sold 750,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $757,500.00.
Shares of MULN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 59,537,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,993,148. The firm has a market cap of $359.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.76. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
