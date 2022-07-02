mStable USD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,928.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.92 million and $13,928.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,248.84 or 0.99968085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00042297 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00023991 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001445 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.