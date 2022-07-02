Morgan Stanley Trims Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price to €52.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
BUD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($88.30) to €72.00 ($76.60) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.77) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($71.28) to €74.00 ($78.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.66.
BUD stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $910,682,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after buying an additional 448,159 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,156,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
