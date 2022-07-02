Morgan Stanley Trims Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price to €52.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($88.30) to €72.00 ($76.60) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.77) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($71.28) to €74.00 ($78.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.66.

BUD stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $910,682,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after buying an additional 448,159 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,156,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

