Morgan Stanley Cuts Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Price Target to GBX 2,410

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,670 ($32.76) to GBX 2,410 ($29.57) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HLMAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.75) to GBX 2,650 ($32.51) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.74) to GBX 2,100 ($25.76) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Halma from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,386.67.

HLMAF stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Halma has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

