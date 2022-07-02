Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CAF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,354. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

