MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $9.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.01. 1,489,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.93. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.82.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,938 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in MongoDB by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,626,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

