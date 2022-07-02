Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MONRY. Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moncler from €67.00 ($71.28) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of MONRY stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, hitting $41.95. 2,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. Moncler has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

