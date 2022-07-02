MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Stock Price Up 8.5%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) shares rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.
About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY)
