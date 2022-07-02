MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.07 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38.07 ($0.47). Approximately 4,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 282,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.25 ($0.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.05. The company has a market capitalization of £64.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20.

Get MJ Hudson Group alerts:

MJ Hudson Group Company Profile (LON:MJH)

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Hudson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Hudson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.