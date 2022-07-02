Mizuho Downgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.

NYSE:POR opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 92.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 249,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $2,405,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

