Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.47.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

