Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.47.
