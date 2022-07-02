Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $88.92

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.92 and traded as low as $64.21. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $67.13, with a volume of 679,256 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Guggenheim raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.64.
In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.
About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
