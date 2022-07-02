MimbleWimbleCoin Market Cap Achieves $19.11 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $19.11 million and approximately $2,208.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00009157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00218103 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00430469 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,847,538 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

