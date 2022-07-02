Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 8,530 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 1.10% of M.D.C. worth $29,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,948,000 after buying an additional 174,454 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 273,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 728,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 62,591 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

NYSE MDC opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M.D.C. (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.