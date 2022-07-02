Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 23,196 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,196 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.36% of DCP Midstream worth $25,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

DCP opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.94. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

