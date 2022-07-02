Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 12,744 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.80) to GBX 146 ($1.79) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.