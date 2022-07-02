Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 255,444 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.22% of Citizens Financial Group worth $42,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 148,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.23.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.