Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,470,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,035 shares during the period. Old Republic International makes up 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $63,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,744,000 after buying an additional 748,168 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 542,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,845,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. Raymond James cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

