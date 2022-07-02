Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 161,335 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,335 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.18% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 522.6% during the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 337,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 166,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.41. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 99.82%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

